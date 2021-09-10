Horner: Perez played a key role in qualifying

Max Verstappen showed the third time in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, four tenths behind the best result of Valtteri Bottas. The Red Bull Racing driver believes that the team had a hard time expecting more.

Sergio Perez finished ninth and received praise from Team Leader Christian Horner for pushing Max away in a decisive attempt and helping Max to finish third.

Max Verstappen (3rd): “Not the best qualification, but we knew it would be difficult for us on this track. In the first qualification, there were more problems than we would like, but in the course of qualification we played well. I am pleased with the third place, because it was unrealistic to expect more.

I think we can be closer in the sprint, but you never know how events will develop. Of course, we will try to put pressure on the leaders. Tomorrow is the second training session – we will try to find a way to add on a long series of circles, but it will not be easy for us because of the long straight lines. In any case, I expect to earn points tomorrow. “

Sergio Perez (9th): “We have problems in today’s qualification. Tomorrow I will try to play several positions in the sprint, although this is difficult to do due to the fact that everyone will have DRS.

The pace on a long series of laps looks promising, and a lot can happen in the race. We’ll see, but I’m looking forward to the start. Let’s try to optimize our speed and have a strong Sunday race. “

Christian Horner, team leader: “A good team result, in which Sergio played a key role. He did a great job getting Max out. Perhaps because of this, Sergio himself lost half a second, so he should have qualified higher. Nevertheless, we are happy with our positions.

An exciting sprint awaits us tomorrow, and then we’ll see how the events unfold in the race. Max starts on the right side of the track tomorrow and I hope he can take advantage of the slip stream and have a great start.

It has already been announced that Valtteri Bottas will receive a penalty for replacing the engine, so on Sunday he starts from the end of the grid. Let’s see how the sprint goes. When the fight in the championship is so tight, you have to fight for every point. We have successfully completed two stages of the construction series, but now it is important to maintain the momentum. “