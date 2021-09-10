How Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid and other celebrities respond to body shaming

If you still haven’t activated your gym membership the day before summer, there is no reason to worry: InStyle has compiled the best star-studded responses to criticism that will inspire you to love your body the way it is.

Lizzo













The icon of body positivity is more often than others facing criticism due to its curvaceous forms and almost does not react to the offensive comments of some users. True, occasionally Lizzo still turns to bodyshamers, inspiring her unconventionally beautiful fans to accept her appearance. “I have been training regularly for the past five years. And for many of you it will come as a surprise that I am not doing this in order to achieve the ideal figure in your understanding, – she shared in one of the posts. – I go in for sports to achieve the ideal body type in my understanding. Do you know what this type is? None of your business! I am beautiful, strong and I do my job very well. ” Lizzo continued, “The next time you want to walk up to someone to ask if he’s drinking a cabbage smoothie or eating lunch at McDonald’s, exercising or not, take a look at yourself and take care of your body. Because health depends not only on what kind of person you are on the outside, but also on what you have inside, and many of you would not hurt to work on your character. ”

Gigi Hadid

One of the most sought-after and highly paid models in the world, the face of Tom Ford, has faced body shaming since the beginning of her career. The former volleyball player (Gigi Hadid represented the United States at the Youth Olympics) has repeatedly said that she was not invited to the podium because she was “too athletic.” “No, I don’t have the same physique as other models in the runway … I envision a body image that has not been accepted in high fashion before, and I am very fortunate to have the support of designers, stylists and editors who understand that fashion is an art, and it cannot remain the same, ”Gigi shared in one of her posts. Another wave of criticism of the model began when she returned to work shortly after giving birth. “I’m not going to look size zero and I don’t feel like I urgently need to lose weight. It is really wonderful that today in fashion we no longer have to reckon with other people’s ideas about the ideals, ”- said then Gigi.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has repeatedly confessed to fans of harmful addictions: in the early 2010s, the singer abused alcohol, drugs and suffered from an eating disorder. The ghosts of the latter disease haunt her to this day, which is why Demi is forced to turn to fans again and again, commenting on her appearance. “Getting compliments for losing weight can be as painful as hearing comments about extra pounds when it comes to someone with an eating disorder,” she explained in one of the posts. “Even if your intentions are pure, they can make you wake up at 2 am and get stuck in a loop.” “Sometimes it’s great. A voice in my head says, “See, people like it when you’re slimmer. If you eat less, you’ll lose more,” she continued. “But sometimes it’s disgusting. I start thinking, “What did they think of my body before?” Moral of the story: I am more than the shell of my soul – the body – and every day I struggle to remind myself of this. Therefore, I ask you, please, do not remind me that everything that you see in me is my figure. “

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star “The Kardashian Family” is used to the fact that fans are aware of all the ins and outs of her life. But even Kourtney Kardashian sometimes has to respond to unsolicited comments about her figure. When one of the celebrity fans wrote in response to her new swimsuit photo: “She’s pregnant, hurray,” Courtney was forced to comment: “This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds during the quarantine and I love my body. In my opinion, it is obvious that I am proud of my figure, since I publish it. ” “We are all different. I am proud of my body and therefore respond to negative comments. It’s not always easy, ”she continued. – Sometimes I can be sarcastic, but in general my motto is: kill with kindness. I try not to let these comments influence me. But if they affect you, just don’t read them. I know this is easier said than done, but try to maintain a positive attitude for your own mental health. “

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has long traded her catwalk career for cooking, but some fans can’t come to terms with the fact that the model no longer strives to meet beauty standards. When users recently denounced her for “saggy” breasts and a “square” waist, Chrissy replied, “You are all used to surgically improved curves. I’ve been boxy all my life, and let me tell you, it paid off very well in many ways! Imagine if I showed up one day with hips and butt. Oh, oh, you would be pissed too! I’m happy John [Ледженд, муж Тейген] happy – we are all happy, and everything is fine with us! ”

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has been the subject of pregnancy rumors over her impressive career. Regular bodyshaming resulted in the eloquent essay For The Record, which the actress published in The Huffington Post. “For your information: I’m not pregnant. I’m sick of the scrutiny and body shaming that happens every day under the guise of “journalism”, “First Amendment” and “celebrity news,” Aniston wrote. – If I am a kind of symbol for some people, then, undoubtedly, I am an example of the lens through which we, as a society, look at our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, girlfriends and colleagues. The objectification and careful analysis to which we subject women is absurd and disturbing. The way the media portrays me is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, versus some distorted beauty standard. ”

Jennifer Lopez

Despite the fame of one of the most athletic stars in Hollywood ( Jennifer Lopez workout really impressive), at the dawn of her career, the singer was condemned for being overweight. “Everyone said,“ Lose weight, ”she said in an interview. – I danced, I went in for sports, but even my manager (with whom I now do not work) repeated: “You need to lose weight. You need to be slimmer.” However, Jennifer Lopez found the perfect answer to the haters. “And I told them:” No and no. If I lose weight, it will not be me. ” Do you understand what I mean? ”

Ashley Graham

The body positivity adept and stretch mark apologist is used to responding to bodyshamers with new provocative content, but occasionally Ashley Graham still finds it necessary to publish explanations of her position in life. After once again sharing a workout video and being told that she was “still fat,” the model wrote a post in which she spoke about her athletic goal. “Every time I post a workout video, I get comments like“ You’ll never be thin, so stop trying ”,“ Don’t train too hard – you’ll be too thin ”,“ Why do you want to lose what made you famous, “she replied. “Just for reference: I train to stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jetlags, clear my mind and show that big girls can do what everyone else can do: be flexible, strong and energetic.”