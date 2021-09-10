how Matthew Perry persuaded Julia Roberts to star in one of the episodes

We tell you an interesting fact from the history of the cult TV series “Friends”.

51-year-old actor Matthew Perry, who played one of the main characters of the comedy series “Friends”, at one time made a small feat, because it was thanks to him that the brilliant Julia Roberts starred in the sitcom.

Fans will remember that Julia Roberts appeared in the Friends Season 2 special. She played Chandler Bing’s former classmate Susie. At that time, Roberts was the most famous actress to appear as a special guest in one of the episodes of the series.

It turned out that for this, Matthew Perry went through real tests. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Friends creators David Crane, Martha Kaufman and Kevin Bright shared an interesting story from that very episode.

“Do you know the story, how did we find it? Matthew asked Julia to take part in the show. She replied to him: “Write me an article on quantum physics – and I will do it.” As far as I understand, Matthew went and wrote the article and faxed it to her the next day, ”says Kevin Bright.

In addition to the working relationship, Matthew and Julia developed a playful fax correspondence. They often flirted, and the entire team of writers wrote the answer on behalf of Perry.

“She asked him these questionnaire questions like:“ Why should I meet with you? ” And everyone in the writers’ room helped explain why. He could well have done without us, but we were in Matthew’s team and did our best to help him, “recall the creators of the Friends series.

“Julia got interested in him because he is charming,” added series writer Alexa Young, talking about their chemistry on set. In the 90s, Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry had a short romance.

Recall that among the celebrities who starred in episodic roles in the series Friends were also Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, George Clooney, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Charlie Sheen, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, Hugh Laurie, Gary Oldman, Sean Penn, Brooke Shields, Chris Isaac and others.

Photo: frame from the TV series “Friends”, Getty Images