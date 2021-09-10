How to fight acne: tips from Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner’s problem skin was not discussed only by the lazy one. The 25-year-old model tries not to pay attention to evil tongues and boldly tells reporters about how she fights acne. New video for American Vogue – new revelations.

Kendall faced acne when she was 14 years old.

I have always been in the spotlight – this is a blessing and at the same time a curse, – the model recalls in the video. – I didn’t know what to do with my skin, what makeup to apply. These were definitely not the most enjoyable moments.

Kendall, 2017

The model has previously admitted in an interview that in adolescence she was very complex due to skin rashes. Kendall spent a long time trying to understand the causes of the inflammatory process:

Was it the hormones? Or did I eat something wrong? Or maybe it’s an allergy? Or inappropriate cosmetics?

Treatment by a dermatologist – Kendall underwent a course of laser procedures – slightly improved the situation, but the disease from time to time returned with exacerbations. As a result, the model focused on nutrition and eliminated dairy products from the diet. But not all.

I love cheese and it’s hard for me to refuse it.

Kendall, 2020

In addition, Jenner tries to drink as much water as possible. Such an uncomplicated diet just gave positive results:

My skin used to be so rough, but now it looks so much better!

Kendall, 2020