Huawei unveils augmented reality color head-up display for drivers

Head-up displays are now used even by mainstream car models, but usually their capabilities are limited to showing speed readings and navigation prompts on a limited part of the windshield in the driver’s line of sight. Huawei proposes to expand the viewable area of ​​such a display to a diagonal equivalent of 70 inches when viewed from a distance of 7.5 meters.

At the IAA Mobility 2021 Munich event, the Chinese giant showcased a prototype AR-HUD head-up display with augmented reality features. A device with a volume of no more than 10 liters can be placed in the depth of the front panel of the car in front of the windshield, projecting onto it an image defined by a field of 13 × 5 degrees. For the driver, the generated image will be equivalent to a picture on a 70-inch display, perceived from a distance of 7.5 meters. The angular resolution of the projection device reaches 100 points per degree. It is capable of producing a bright, high-contrast color image without distortion.

The Huawei head-up display will be able to demonstrate not only instrument readings and navigation prompts, but also other auxiliary information. The width of the working field allows you to demonstrate the future trajectory of the vehicle literally “on the ground”, relying on the route laid out by the navigator. In the dark, built-in security systems can additionally visually highlight obstacles in the vehicle’s path and indicate the silhouettes of pedestrians. Finally, while parked, the head-up display can be used for entertainment and games. Which of the potential customers is ready to take advantage of this solution, Huawei has not yet specified. In addition to Chinese carmakers, the telecommunications giant has partnered with the Stellantis NV alliance, which includes not only European but also American car brands.