“I know with what aspiration Tatyana Anatolyevna Tarasova comments. She will join us again “, says Alexey Yagudin – Figure skating

2002 Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin shared his expectations from the test skates of the Russian national team and said that the honored coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova would again comment on figure skating.

– The Olympic season will start soon in figure skating. Rather, it has already started, and on September 11, we will have control skates. What are your expectations before this event?

– Curious. I’m really looking forward to it, I’m worried, I’m just going to go to Chelyabinsk to comment on Channel One. I won’t be able to do it on Saturday – I have a day off after the performance, and on Sunday we will work with free programs. What can you say, wait!

There were, of course, various questions about the prospects for holding any competition in the current realities. And they still remain, the same stage of the Grand Prix in China moved to Turin. It is good that it has not been canceled, which means that peace is gradually being restored. The season will be extremely interesting, that’s for sure.

– And nervous.

– For athletes – definitely. The Olympic season is always nervous, I think there is no need to explain why.

But for us, commentators, this is not an easy test. I know with what breath Tatyana Anatolyevna Tarasova comments, she will again join us. We do not just comment on what happened – whether the elements were made or not, how well they were made. And often we touch it to the core.

Sometimes there are even tears, not feignedly, but sincerely. From admiration. Not only from what the person did in the competition, but also from the realization of what he went through on the way to success, – said Yagudin.

