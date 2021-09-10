In Irkutsk, the referee was beaten in an amateur league match. Players want to be prosecuted – Football

During the match of the Irkutsk Open Championship, the players attacked the referee.

It happened on September 1 in the game of the amateur teams “Victoria” and “Pakhtakor”.

The match was interrupted in the 85th minute due to an attack by Pakhtakor player Bobomurod Allanazarov on referee Anton Rzhenev.

On September 8, it was decided to disqualify Allanazarov for three years. This is the maximum penalty for physically influencing referees and other officials before, during and after the match.

“Immediately after the final whistle, I received a strong blow from behind in the head and neck area, and lost consciousness for a short time.

After I woke up, I saw that the blow was struck by the disqualified player of the Pakhtakor team, Kaplanov Dilmurod. The players of the “Victoria” team stopped the actions of the disqualified player ”, – said the judge Rzhenev.

Dilmurod Kaplanov was announced for Pakhtakor for this season. In the first round he received a red card for pushing the referee and insults. He was disqualified for 3 years – until May 26, 2024. However, he continued to come to the matches of the city championship.

The arbiter and the Football Federation of the city of Irkutsk filed an application with a request to bring Bobomurod Allanazarov and Dilmurod Kaplanov to criminal responsibility.