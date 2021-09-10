Intel Z690 Chipset Specifications for 12th Gen Core Processors / News / Overclockers.ua

This year, the range of LGA1700 motherboards for 12th Gen Intel Core processors will be presented with solutions based on the top-end Z690 chipset. This set of logic will provide all the tools you need to overclock and tweak an Alder Lake-S CPU, as well as a wide range of interfaces and ports.



Intel Alder Lake-S Engineering Samples

LGA1700 / Z690 motherboards will be equipped with slots for both DDR5-4800 and DDR4-3200 RAM modules, which will save money when upgrading. Keep in mind that Intel has provided several modes of operation for the memory controller built into Alder Lake-S chips. In the case of high-speed RAM sticks, it will switch to Gear 2 or Gear 4 mode, i.e. its frequency will decrease by two or four times, respectively. The memory controller in the Rocket Lake-S CPU works in a similar way.

In addition to 16 PCI Express 5.0 and four PCI-E 4.0 lanes powered by the LGA1700 processor itself, the Intel Z690 chip will provide up to 12 PCI-E 4.0 lanes and up to 16 PCI-E 3.0 lanes. The chipset powers up to four USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, several dozen slower USB ports, six SATA 6 Gb / s, as well as Wi-Fi 6E / 7 wireless adapters. The DMI 4.0 x8 interface is used for communication between the processor and system logic.

The official release of 12th Gen Intel Core processors (Alder Lake-S) and LGA1700 / Z690 motherboards is due on November 19.

