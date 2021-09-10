Intel Z690 motherboards will support both DDR4 and DDR5

Intel this year, along with the new generation of Alder Lake-S processors, will present a new flagship chipset Z690 for motherboards with a processor socket LGA 1700. The PC Inquisitor portal has a diagram describing the features of motherboards equipped with this system logic.

Firstly, motherboards with an LGA 1700 processor socket and an Intel Z690 chipset will receive support for two RAM standards at once – DDR5-4800 and DDR4-3200. It is noteworthy that this information contradicts earlier rumors that the older chipset of the new series will work only with DDR5 RAM, while the younger Intel 600 series chipsets will only receive support for DDR4.

According to the scheme, motherboards based on Z690 will receive support for the new DMI 4.0 x8 bus, which provides communication between the processor and system logic. It is also known from the new data that Intel has provided several modes of operation for the memory controller built into the Alder Lake-S chips. In the case of high-speed RAM sticks, it will switch to Gear 2 or Gear 4 mode, i.e. its frequency will decrease by two or four times, respectively. The memory controller in the Rocket Lake-S CPU works in a similar way.

In addition to 16 PCI-E 5.0 lanes and four PCI-E 4.0 lanes powered by the LGA 1700 processor itself, the Intel Z690 chipset will provide support for up to 12 PCI-E 4.0 lanes and up to 16 PCI-E 3.0 lanes. It will also support up to four USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 ports, several dozen slower USB ports, six SATA 6 Gb / s and Wi-Fi 6E / 7 wireless adapters.