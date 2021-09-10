Internet: Internet and mass media: Lenta.ru

Sports journalist and commentator Alexander Shmurnov threw a cap at Alexey Andronov, co-host of the Andronov vs Shmurnov program on YouTube, over a dispute about football. The incident was caught on video; it is published by the “Rating of Bookmakers” YouTube channel.

The scandal occurred during the recording of a new episode of the program. Andronov, according to the channel, compared the football teams of Russia and Sweden, which infuriated Shmurnov – he threw a cap at the co-host, took off the lavalier microphone and said: “Lesh, in fact, this is the last program.”

Further Shmurnov said that Andronov got him, and called his opponent a moron. “Because that’s not the point. The fact is that everything is stolen from us, and not that we have “spring-autumn” (the system according to which the football season takes place – approx. “Lenta.ru”). I won’t sit down and won’t work with you anymore. This is the last transmission. Your “spring-fall” is going full blast. (…) You don’t listen to any of my arguments like an idiot. Go to hell)”.

Earlier, in 2020, it was reported about a scandal between sports commentator Vasily Utkin and TV presenter Vladimir Soloviev. The conflict began when Soloviev called Utkin a mentally ill person for his outrage at the actions of the Russian authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The verbal skirmish continued on Twitter, where opponents exchanged posts criticizing each other.