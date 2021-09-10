Introduced the Cyrcle Phone 2.0 smartphone – it has an oval shape, a round display and two headphone jacks

Smartphones are constantly becoming more technological and productive. But the modern mobile market cannot boast of an abundance of form factors. Of the unusual, only a few models of foldable smartphones are available, but these devices are still very expensive. Nevertheless, for users who are tired of the usual “bricks”, Cyrcle Phone 2.0 has been released – an oval Android smartphone that is designed to give a new experience of interacting with gadgets.

Cyrcle Phone development started back in 2015. The first version of the smartphone had a round body, but its screen was the usual square shape. The device went on sale in 2016 and had rather poor functionality, as it was limited to support only 2G networks.

The new model also lacks advanced features. For $ 999, users will get an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset paired with just 3GB of RAM. The storage capacity is only 32 GB. The round display is built on an IPS panel with a diagonal of 3.45 inches and has a rather modest resolution of 800 × 800 pixels. The main camera is represented by a single 13-megapixel sensor, and the battery capacity is 2000 mAh. Moreover, the battery is removable. The device runs Android 10.

However, Cyrcle Phone attracts not with its performance, but with an innovative experience of interacting with a smartphone. In addition to a round screen that completely changes the way you control your device, Cyrcle Phone 2.0 offers two 3.5mm headphone jacks for sharing music, as well as separate microUSB and USB-C ports.

The body of the novelty is made of corn-based PLA building material, which emphasizes the manufacturer’s concern for the environment. It is reported that Cyrcle Phone 2.0 is already ready for the start of sales.