“It’s like I’m some kind of Ariana Grande!”

The 28-year-old rap star has resumed an affair with Offset after she filed for divorce over irreconcilable differences (but not infidelity, as she herself claims). Some fans of Cardi B did not like this turn of events and rushed to speak out on social networks. The performer flared up and, during a live broadcast on Instagram, expressed everything she thought about unsolicited advice.

“The crowd of 15-year-olds tells me how to live, as if I, damn it, some kind of Ariana Grande or something! It’s like I came from Disney or something like that, – outraged Cardi on the social network. – I am so tired that because of you I have to constantly explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce on display, it was some court clerk who did it. And because people are spreading rumors, “Oh, this guy has a pregnant girlfriend,” I had to comment on that. “

“I’m tired of this. I do what the hell I want. Look, I love my fans, I am grateful for what you are doing, but some of you act like I’m sleeping with you. Offset is not the only problem I have to deal with. To be honest, my marriage is my least concern at the moment, ”added the star and on that note deleted her twitter.