Jennifer Aniston will launch her own beauty brand

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has announced the launch of her cosmetics brand LolaVie. The company plans to sell skin and hair care products.

There are no details about future products yet. There are only a few posts on the LolaVie brand page on Instagram that show bamboo, a blurry logo, and Aniston herself from the back. Subscribers suggested that only natural ingredients will be included in the cosmetics.

The application for the LolaVie trademark was filed back in July 2019. It said that Aniston cosmetics company would produce “face and body lotions, soaps, shower gels, deodorants and hair care products.”

This will not be Aniston’s first experience in the beauty business. She is the Chief Creative Officer for Vital Proteins, a collagen and peptide supplement brand. Until 2016, she also owned a stake in the Living Proof brand, which is part of the Dutch conglomerate Unilever and specializes in hair care products.

Over the past year, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, singer Selena Gomez and actress Scarlett Johansson have also launched their own beauty brands.

Among the most successful stars in the beauty industry are Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and Rihanna, who was named the richest singer by Forbes thanks to the Fenty Beauty brand (jointly owned by LVMH).