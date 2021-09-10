Jennifer Lawrence, Cara Delevingne, Monica Bellucci and others at the Dior fashion show

Yesterday, July 5, the Dior show took place in the French capital. Dozens of stars from all over the world flocked to see the creations of the creative director of the brand Maria Grazia Chiuri from the fall-winter line-up: Jennifer Lawrence, Cara Delevingne, Jessica Chastain, Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Florence Pugh, Yara Shahidi and many others. The show also could not be missed by Monica Bellucci, who was filmed only yesterday by the paparazzi on vacation with their daughters Deva and Leoni in Portofino in Italy.

This is already the second grandiose Dior show in a month: in mid-June, Maria Grazia Chiuri gathered guests for stadium “Panathinaikos” in Athens to hold a show of the Dior Cruise 2022 collection. And if at that time the clothes were inspired by Greek motives, now the designer has relied on the classic style of Dior – on the catwalk built in the Rodin Museum, models walked like in strict coats and jockey hats, fitted jackets and flying capes, as well as flowing chiffon dresses and suits with various prints – from floral to geometric.

