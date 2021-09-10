Jennifer Lawrence first appeared in public after pregnancy announcement

Jennifer Lawrence

Yesterday, an official confirmed that soon a replenishment will happen in the family of 31-year-old Jennifer Lawrence and her 37-year-old husband Cook Maroney, and today the first pictures of the pregnant star appeared on the network. The photos were taken a couple of days ago while the actress walked around Manhattan.

Jennifer met up with a friend for lunch to have a hearty meal and talk about the latest news. At the restaurant, Lawrence ordered herself a serving of tomato soup, grilled cheese, chicken strips, and a large plate of French fries that she shared with a friend. In public, the actress appeared in a floral jumpsuit, which emphasized her rounded belly: apparently, now the star is somewhere in the middle of the term.

Recall that Jennifer Lawrence’s romance with New York gallerist Cook Maroney began in 2018. About a year before, the actress parted ways with director Darren Aronofsky, but at the same time immediately plunged headlong into a new relationship. In 2019, Cook made Jennifer a marriage proposal, which she accepted without hesitation. According to Lawrence, Maroney is the best person she has ever met in her life.

In the same 2019, Lawrence and Maroni played a magnificent wedding, to which journalists were not allowed. At the same time, Jennifer dreamed of children long before marriage. In her 2015 interview, the actress admitted that she really wants to become a mother: according to the star, only after the birth of a child will her life seem full.