Jennifer Lawrence rented a hotel room for a wedding dress

The actress was surprised by an unusual wedding nuance

Last weekend, the 29-year-old actress Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney were married. The ceremony took place at the Belcourt Hotel in Rhode Island, where the newlyweds arrived by private jet. The celebrity wedding in Newport was attended by about 150 guests, including Chris Jenner, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz and Adele.

It is known that Lawrence walked down the aisle in a dress from Dior, and the groom in a black tuxedo. But it was not this that attracted the attention of fans, but the nuance that the actress rented a separate room at the Hotel Viking for a wedding dress. Note that the wedding ceremony was held under the heading “secret”, and even the photographers were unable to capture the wedding dress of the celebrity.

Moreover, according to Page Six, a team of the Dior brand flew in from Paris to follow the outfit.

