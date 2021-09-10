Jolie told why she agreed to the role of a superhero

Actress Angelina Jolie explained why she chose to play the superhero in Marvel Studios’ The Eternals.

Before this film, Jolie did not have such roles. According to the actress, it did not matter to her how big her role would be, but the team was very carried away. The actress’s interview for D23 Magazine is quoted by ScreenRant:

That was the real reason why I wanted to film here. Being part of such a diverse family, no matter how big the role is.

The theatrical premiere of the film is scheduled for November 5, 2021. Chloe Zhao took the director’s chair. The main characters of the film are immortal superheroes, the Eternals, who secretly protect the Earth from the humanoid Deviants, but find themselves forced to emerge from the gloom in order to save the planet. The film also stars Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and others.

