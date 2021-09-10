Kanye West said he wants to reconnect with Kim Kardashian – Gazeta.Ru

Rapper Kanye West has announced that he wants to reconnect with ex-wife Kim Kardashian after seeing her in a wedding dress at a party in honor of his late mother Donda West. It is reported by Us Magazin…

According to sources of the publication, West, it seems, intends to return the location of his former lover.

Last week, Kardashian appeared on stage at West’s party wearing a Balenciaga wedding dress and veil. The duo recreated their 2014 wedding and when the event was over they walked off holding hands.

According to eyewitnesses, this scene was sincere, it became the “special moment” of the show, and Kim herself was happy to put on her wedding attire again. Fans noted that this was a sign of the upcoming reunion of the star couple.

Kanye West and the Kardashians filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in February this year. The couple have four children.

The media also wrotethat the rapper admitted to cheating on the Kardashians in the song.