Kardashian transferred $ 1 million to the accounts of an Armenian charity foundation

American model of Armenian descent Kim Kardashian transferred $ 1 million to the accounts of the charitable foundation Armenia Fund. She announced this on October 11 on Instagram.

“I will donate $ 1 million to help the foundation’s efforts on the ground,” she wrote.

The model noted that the money she transferred will be used to organize food, housing and medical care for the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On September 27, 2020, the largest conflict in recent years broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused Armenia of “large-scale provocation”, shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army and announced the beginning of a “swift counteroffensive”. The Armenian authorities, in turn, stated that the Azerbaijani military had initiated an offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh. During the conflict, the parties use tanks, heavy artillery and aircraft. Soldiers and civilians were reported killed and wounded.

Kardashian reacted to the events in Nagorno-Karabakh by stating on September 27 that Armenia fell victim to unprovoked attacks from Azerbaijan.

Martial law was introduced both in Armenia and in certain regions of Azerbaijan. Both countries involved in the conflict announced mobilization.

On October 3, Armenia announced that Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive, which the self-defense forces of the unrecognized republic managed to stop.

On October 9, during negotiations in Moscow, representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh from 12:00 on October 10. However, after the onset of the truce, both sides accused each other of violating it.