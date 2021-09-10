Kendall Jenner talks about drug addiction for the first time

The Kardashian-Jenner family never ceases to amaze their fans. This time, Kim’s younger sister, 24-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner, made an unexpected statement about her hobby.

Kendall has always been different from the whole “crazy” Kardashian family. She built a successful career as a model, often appears on the covers of fashionable glossies, but at the same time does not get into scandals and loud headlines. Many consider Jenner the most secretive among all the sisters, because she does not talk about her personal life. At one time there were even rumors about her homosexuality, but the model denied them.

“I think this is happening because I’m not like my sisters who say, ‘Here I am and my boyfriend.’ I’ve never been seen with a boyfriend. I have always behaved very restrained with men, ” – Jenner admitted in an interview for Vogue magazine in 2018.

Today, the supermodel’s name was under scrutiny, and all because she revealed an interesting fact about herself. And no, he doesn’t touch the love side. Turns out Kendall is addicted to drugs!

She personally spoke about this in one of the episodes of the Sibling Rivalry podcast with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, which was recorded back in January. According to the model, she regularly smokes marijuana. In California, where the celebrity lives, this “pleasure” is legal.

“I’m a stab. Nobody knows this, so this is the first time I’m talking about it in public, ” – admitted the star.

It is interesting that this fact might not have been revealed at all, if not for the other sister – Kourtney Kardashian was also present during the recording. When presenter Oliver Hudson asked which of the Kardashian-Jenner family was dabbling in drugs, she pointed to a relative. The model did not deny and spoke about her hobby, although she did not go into details.

However, Kendall is not the first in the family to like to smoke weed. In one of the episodes of the Kardashian Family show, her sister Kim admitted that she was high when she married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, as well as during the filming of the controversial sex video with Ray Jay. Now the wife of Kanye West leads a healthy lifestyle. According to insiders, she doesn’t even drink. Unless he allows himself a glass of champagne with friends or at some kind of celebration.

We will remind, the reality show “The Kardashian Family” is closed. This was announced personally by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram page. The project lasted 14 years and 20 seasons and was one of the highest rated on television. By the way, the Internet is already filled with jokes and reactions about the closure of the show. See the link.

The opinion of the editorial board may not coincide with the opinion of the author of the article.