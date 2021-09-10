Kim Kardashian again complained about her spouse who had had a coronavirus: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian complained about the difficulties in caring for her husband, rapper Kanye West, who had had a coronavirus. An interview with her appeared on the Grazia website.

Kim, 39, told reporters that she was caring for her husband alone, without the help of doctors, nurses and servants. According to her, he fell ill at the very beginning of the pandemic, when no one yet knew how to properly treat the coronavirus. “I was frightened by the unknown. I had four children at home with me and no one else who could help me, ”she explained.

So, according to the material, the TV star had to change West’s sheets and help him get up when he felt bad. “Changing bed with gloves and a face shield is a terrible memory for me,” said Kardashian.

Despite all the difficulties Kim has faced, she tries to maintain a positive attitude in the midst of the pandemic. “I respect what is happening in the world. Maybe our planet needed a break, ”the American explained.

Earlier in September, Kim Kardashian went on a date with Kanye West, thus dispelling rumors of divorce. The couple reportedly went to a close friend’s wedding. Kardashian shared a snapshot of her and West’s legs.

Rumors have already appeared on the network that the spouses are planning a divorce. An anonymous source adds that the breakup was initiated by Kardashian.

The couple got married in 2014, a year after the birth of their daughter North. In total, the spouses have four children: two daughters North and Chicago and two sons Saint and Psalm.