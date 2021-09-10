Kim Kardashian built a $ 60 million playground for her children

The backyard of her estate now boasts a mini-city with Starbucks and Lego Castle.

Hidden Hills is a city-within-a-city in Los Angeles where Kim Kardashian lives with her children. The mansion worth tens of millions of dollars was built by Kanye West, with whom the TV star is now getting divorced.

Incredibly, Kim managed to locate another town within his small “private” town. Hidden Hills is considered one of the most expensive towns in the world, as it is closed to outsiders. Now in the backyard of the Kardashian mansion is a mini-copy of Hidden Hills – Lil Hidden Hills.

The copy of the city cost Kim about $ 60 million, writes the Daily Mail. Believe it or not, this is just a playground for her children. There are ATMs, coffee shops, shops (including the KKW Beauty boutique – a cosmetic brand of Kardashian herself).

The Children’s Town is not just mock-ups, these are real buildings, and small streets are illuminated by real lanterns. By the way, the land belongs to Kim Kardashian, but the house on it belongs to Kanye West, but the rapper left it almost to his ex-wife for the sake of the children.