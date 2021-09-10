Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West

20 February 2021

Photo author, Getty Images

Reality star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, media reported. Court officials and Kardashians have confirmed this.

The couple have been married for almost seven years and have four children.

The news came to celebrity news site TMZ after months of struggling with their family.

According to US media reports, 40-year-old Kardashian demanded joint legal and physical custody of her children.

Los Angeles Supreme Court and Kardashian officials have confirmed that she has filed divorce papers.

“He knew it was going to happen, but it didn’t make it any easier,” an acquaintance of the 43-year-old rapper told People magazine. “It’s a dark day for him.”

This couple is one of the most recognizable in the world of show business, both managed to achieve great success.

Kardashian became famous in 2007 thanks to a reality television show about her family. In September last year, it became known that the show “The Kardashian Family” is closing. Season 21 will premiere earlier this year.

Kardashian has achieved success in business (cosmetics production, mobile applications), Forbes magazine estimates her personal fortune at about $ 780 million.

Kanye West has been considered one of the most successful rappers in the world for over 15 years. A Grammy Award winner, he has also achieved success as a fashion designer.

Photo author, Getty Images

They were friends for years before getting married.

West first appeared on the reality show in 2010. To make a marriage proposal, West rented a baseball stadium. Their first daughter North was born in June 2013.

They got married in Italy in May 2014. The photo of them kissing on their wedding day became at that time the most popular publication on Instagram. By this point, the Kardashians and her sisters had turned social media into a kind of art, and their followers further contributed to their fame and success.

In January, the media wrote that Kardashian and West decided to divorce and are negotiating a legal settlement of the issue.