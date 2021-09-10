Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian with Kanye West

Reality star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, media reported. Court officials and Kardashians have confirmed this.

The couple have been married for almost seven years and have four children.

The news came to celebrity news site TMZ after months of struggling with their family.

According to US media reports, 40-year-old Kardashian demanded joint legal and physical custody of her children.

