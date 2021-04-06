Kim Kardashian has become a billionaire. This is what she made money on

Now she is the richest in the famous family

The Kardashian Family reality star, Kim Kardashian, has finally entered the list of the richest people in the world. Forbes estimated the fortune of a celebrity at $ 1 billion. Back in October 2020, the publication estimated $ 780 million, but income from the KKW Beauty and Skims businesses, as well as from reality shows and advertising contracts for six months, significantly increased Kim’s assets. The rest of the Kardashian fortune is cash, stocks in Disney, Amazon, Netflix and adidas and real estate investments: the celebrity owns three mansions in Calabasas, California.

In 2020, Kim Kardashian sold 20% of her cosmetics brand KKW Beauty to conglomerate Coty for $ 200 million. Coty valued Kim’s company at $ 1 billion. In addition, the reality star has a controlling stake in shapewear brand Skims. The company did not disclose its earnings, but a Forbes source became aware of the deal, as a result of which the company was valued at $ 500 million, and Kim’s stake at $ 225 million.