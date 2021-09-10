Kim Kardashian received a touching note on toilet paper

American TV star Kim Kardashian with many children received a touching gift from her seven-year-old daughter North. The girl wrote the phrase “I love you, Mom” ​​in an unexpected place – on a roll of toilet paper in the toilet. Surely, so that the message will accurately reach the addressee.

The 40-year-old socialite shared this cute on Instagram, but did not explain why her daughter chose this format of recognition, but simply wrote warm words in response.

“I love you too, North, always!” – expressed the feelings of Kim.

Her numerous subscribers were also delighted with such a touching moment.

Lena Miro felt sorry for the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestThe blogger predicted a difficult fate for the descendants of the stars with such parents.

Recall that 2021 began for the Kardashians and her husband Kanye West with serious steps towards divorce. In 2020, there were many rumors that the spouses could no longer be together under the same roof, but Kim postponed this difficult decision for a long time in order to keep the family for her children. The TV star and the famous rapper have four little heirs growing up (two of them are from a surrogate mother). If the case, indeed, comes to a divorce, it is assumed that celebrities will long divide their property and custody of children.

