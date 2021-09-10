Kim Kardashian spoke about her son’s injury

Tragedy struck in the family of Kim and Kanye. In her Instagram, the star told subscribers that her five-year-old son Saint was seriously injured.

Kim Kardashian and Saint (Photo: @kimkardashian)

The day before, Kim posted Stories in which she reported what had happened. “Who do you think cried the most today? Today my child broke his arm in several places. I’m not okay, ”wrote the star. She then posted a photo of her son with a bandaged hand in a wheelchair and wrote, “Poor child.”

(Photo: @kimkardashian)

Note that this is not the first unpleasant incident that happened to Saint this year. In the spring, Kim revealed that her son had tested positive for coronavirus. “Saint has tested positive for COVID-19 and North says she’s feeling bad,” the star shared on the KUWTK show.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children (Photo: @kimkardashian)

As a reminder, according to TMZ, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February. The reason for the separation, she called “irreconcilable differences.” She advocated joint legal custody of the children, but the couple also have common property and a marriage contract, according to which, in the event of a divorce, Kim will receive monetary compensation. The stars have yet to settle financial issues.