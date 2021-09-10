Kim Kardashian spoke frankly about what her marriage to Kanye West taught her

“You only have one life, and you live it for yourself.”





The 40-year-old reality star took part in the recording of the podcast We Are Supported By … and in a conversation with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, she said for which she is grateful to ex-lover Kanye West. Now celebrities are going through divorce proceedings and maintain friendly relations, raising four children – 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

“I got to the bottom of it … Perhaps it was the 10-year relationship with Kanye, who absolutely did not care about the factor of sympathy and how he was perceived as long as he was true to himself,” shared Kim Kardashian. “You don’t have to please everyone. You only have one life, and you live it for yourself. It taught me to be more confident in myself and not really care what others think. “

Kim and Kanye got married in 2015. Rumors of problems in their relationship surfaced last spring when the coronavirus pandemic broke out and celebrities were trapped in the same house. In the summer, the situation escalated to the limit due to the 44-year-old rapper’s election race and the exacerbation of his bipolar disorder. Kardashian filed for divorce in February.