Kristen Stewart spoke about her desire to hide her bisexuality: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

American actress Kristen Stewart spoke about her desire to hide her bisexuality. This is reported by the InStyle edition.

The Twilight star remembered she started dating girls at age 21. She was immediately asked questions about her sexual orientation, but the artist did not like to discuss this topic.

“I felt that maybe it could hurt the people with whom I am in a relationship. But I was not ashamed to become an open lesbian, I just do not like publicity in this matter, ”said the artist. She explained that even during romance with men, she tried to make sure that she was not photographed in the company of her lovers.

Stewart stated that when she started acting queer in movies, she was still hiding her sexuality. “I think it’s no coincidence that I choose stories and characters – I represent the things that I stand for,” said the actress.

Last year, Kristen Stewart said that she was required to hide the fact that she was bisexual for the sake of a movie career. “I was directly told:“ If you just do yourself a favor and don’t walk in public by the hand with your girlfriend, then maybe you will star in a Marvel movie, ”the star recalled. She did not specify from whom such requests were received.