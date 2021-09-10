Leipzig – Bavaria. Forecast and rate for 1.79

Bayern will play away with Leipzig in the fourth round of the German championship. The match will take place on September 11, beginning at 19:30 Moscow time. Leipzig – Bayern: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Leipzig

Leipzig failed the starting segment. In the first three rounds, the team scored only three points.

In the first round, Leipzig suffered an away defeat from Mainz – 0: 1. Despite palpable dominance, the team Jesse Marsha and could not realize at least one moment.

After that, there was a major home victory over Stuttgart – 4: 0. Hungarian rookie shone in this game Dominik Soboslaiwho scored two goals.

And in the third round Leipzig lost again away with a score of 0: 1 – this time to Wolfsburg. Again, because of the terrible implementation, which suddenly became the main problem.

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern have never lost. After three rounds, the reigning champion has seven points.

At the end of August, the Munich club defeated Hertha at home – 5: 0. Robert Lewandowski scored the hat-trick.

It is also worth noting the victory over Borussia Dortmund (3: 1) in the match for the German Super Cup. Here Lewandowski has a double. It was perhaps the strongest game so far. Bayern Munich since the team was headed by the former Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann…

Bayern were unable to win only in the first round of the Bundesliga, when they shared points with Borussia Mönchengladbach (1: 1).

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Leipzig in this match for 3.00, the bookmakers offer a draw for 3.98, and the victory of “Bavaria” – for 2.39…

Bayern have staffing problems, because of this, and such a coefficient on it. Benjamin Pavar, Daio Upamecano, Luca Hernandez and Alfonso Davis will miss the game. It is possible that Thomas Müller will not be able to play either.

Another question is whether Leipzig will be able to take advantage of the rivals’ problems. With such a realization as in the matches against Mainz and Wolfsburg, this will not be so easy to do.

But it is better to refrain from betting on the outcome. Just a couple of days, the next matches of the national teams took place, not all the players of both Bayern and Leipzig will be in optimal shape. Therefore, it is better to bet on goals, which, most likely, will not be very many.

Bid – match total is less than 3.5 per 1.79…