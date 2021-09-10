Lesya Nikityuk was written by Kim Kardashian herself

Ukrainian star is already waiting for proposals for cooperation with the billionaire

The presenter of the popular show “Hto from above?” (New channel) Lesya Nikityuk boasted that Kim Kardashian herself contacted her. Celebrity wrote to our Lady Le in private messages on Instagram.

From the screen that Lesya Nikityuk showed in her stories, you can understand that Kim commented on some publication or stories of the presenter of the New Channel. Kardashian sent Lesya Ivanovna a message with the word “amazing”, which means “amazing”, with pink hearts.

– What did Kim Valerievna Kardashian, Kim Vestovna Kardashian write to me? I suspect that this is how the PR service of this famous person operates. Perhaps soon some Kim Kardashian boutique will open in Kiev or her perfume will be on sale. And, in fact, in this way, Lesya Ivanovna will tell you where they will be sold, for free, ”Lesya Nikityuk commented on the situation.

