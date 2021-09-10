Makarov said that he didn’t like Slutsky’s training at Rubin

Dynamo Moscow midfielder Denis Makarov told about the training methods of Leonid Slutsky in Rubin. The footballer said that the coach has always sued one of the teams in training sessions.

“It was ordinary football, for example, 5 vs 5. Leonid Viktorovich, if he chose one team, he starts to drown for it. All fouls, any outs – he never gives anything. And you play in another team, and he always starts to sue them, and you get angry and lose.

Conflicts with “refereeing” were frequent in training. Once Slutsky even kicked me out for answering him. He didn’t like it. How did you answer? I just yelled at him that it was not fair, “- said Makarov in the” Comments. Show “.

Let us remind you that the former Rubin midfielder Denis Makarov signed a contract with Dynamo Moscow in the summer. Makarov moved to Rubin in January 2020, and before that he defended the colors of Neftekhimik and Orenburg. Last season, the 23-year-old midfielder took part in 28 matches of the Russian Premier League, in which he scored seven goals and provided one assist. This season, Denis spent five matches in the championship and did not show any effective actions.