Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly debuted on the red carpet. Photo!

Celebrity romance started talking this June.





Instagram @machinegunkelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly











Six months after the start of a romantic relationship, the 34-year-old actress and 30-year-old singer spoke to the world about their feelings on the red carpet at the American Music Awards, which took place tonight in Los Angeles. At the ceremony Machine Gun Kelly performed his new tracks, and Megan Fox touchingly introduced her lover: “A miracle happens once in a lifetime. But we’ve all been under the spell of the next artist since his debut in 2012. ”

For the ceremony, Meghan opted for an Azzi & Osta emerald set to highlight her stunning figure, while Colson Baker (real name Machine Gun Kelly) showed off his impressive collection of tattoos in a stylish white suit. On Instagram, the artist shared a touching selfie with his beloved, leaving an unusual confession: “I slept with a shotgun until she appeared in my life.”

Earlier it became known that Fox introduced her boyfriend to her sons, whom she gave birth to in marriage with Brian Austin Green. The actors parted almost a year ago, but their separation became known only this spring. Meghan recently criticized the ex-lover for using their children – 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodie and 3-year-old Jornie – to improve his image on social networks.