Megan Fox first came out with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Yesterday in Los Angeles, the winners of the American Music Awards were honored, one of the few this year’s non-online music awards. Therefore, fans were finally able to again appreciate the spectacular images of world stars on the red carpet – but not only. For example, for the first time, the actress Megan Fox and her lover, rapper Colson Baker, better known under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly, decided to officially announce their romance. They posed for photographers in an embrace, and at the concert itself, it was Megan who announced Coulson’s appearance on the stage.

Recall that the romance of the actress and the musician began to talk at the end of May this year, when Megan starred in new clip Colson. The release took place the day after the husband of the actress Brian Austin Green announced the end of their long-term relationship.

Subsequently, Megan and Coulson themselves spoke about their acquaintance during the recording of the podcast of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. It happened on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. According to the actress and musician, what happened between them was love at first sight.

After the first meeting, I realized that he is not just a kindred spirit, but a kindred spark. A state when the soul rises so high that it can be divided between two different bodies. It seems to me that we are really two halves of the same soul. And I did not want to hide it from him and confessed almost immediately, as I felt it, – said Fox, whose feelings coincided with those of Colson, quietly waiting for the right moment. The musician admitted that he could sit near his trailer for hours, just to see Megan for a moment:

I waited to meet her gaze. Now she will come out of the trailer, we are only five steps apart … And I just sat, waited and hoped. Colson recently appeared on the cover of the December issue of Nylon magazine, and in a joint interview, Meghan admitted that a relationship like theirs “happens once in a lifetime.” Loving him is like loving a tsunami or a forest fire. The speed of merging with him is simply overwhelming, and the threat this merger poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice and surrender with awe and gratitude.

When we first met, I looked into his eyes and felt the most primordial, most gentle, purest spirit. My heart broke immediately.

Meghan has three children from her marriage to Brian Austin Green – 7-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 3-year-old Journey. Machine Gun Kelly also has a daughter from a previous relationship.