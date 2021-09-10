Megan Fox said she believes in her mind, not sex appeal

35-year-old Hollywood actress Megan Fox has been one of the main sex symbols of American cinema for quite a long time. Having starred in “Transformers” and the comedy horror film “Jennifer’s Body”, the girl secured the image of a fatal beauty – a burning brunette with a stunning figure. However, while the audience is looking only at the body of Megan, by the way, the mother of three children, the movie star herself does not consider beauty to be her strong point.

In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the actress stated that the public was mistaken about her.

“I always knew I was smart, so it was weird that this one quality was taken away from me when I became famous,” Megan said. – In my youth, the mind was the only thing that I considered my strength. I never found a response in being beautiful or popular, I had nothing to do with it … “

The actress stressed that she does not believe in all those aspects by which people usually recognize her (for sure she means beauty, sexuality, style). And the quality in herself, in which the star really believes, the mind, the audience “took away” from her, and this became a great test for Fox.

We will remind, in one of her latest films – “Midnight on the Grain Field” – Megan played an FBI agent who is looking for the kidnapper of the girls. True, according to the plot, the detective actively uses her attractive body in order to catch the attacker “with live bait”.

