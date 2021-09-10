Megan Fox took over the network in a luxurious monochrome way: bright photos

The popular American celebrity loves to surprise his fans with beautiful outfits. In the photo zone, she came under the gun of photographers in a creamy yellow shirt and pants, in which she looked just great.

Megan Fox’s image

For a secular exit, Megan Fox chose a white top, which was completed on top with an elongated cream shirt. The actress matched her trousers of the same shade on a high waist.

The outfit was complemented by the famous minimalistic light yellow bag from the Soregpi brand. Meghan loves high-heeled shoes, so it’s almost impossible to spot her in loafers or sneakers. For a stylish look, she picked up beige pointed toe sandals from the ANDREA WAZEN brand.

The celebrity completed her look with a massive choker with a cross on her neck, stylish hair and makeup. She put her luxurious long hair into light waves, and applied a spectacular make-up on her face. She emphasized the look with massive black arrows, and painted her lips with brown lipstick. The photographer made beautiful shots of the celebrity against the background of a flower photo zone.

Fans, as always, peppered Megan with pleasant reviews in the comments and noted that her every release is simply unsurpassed.



Luxurious image of Megan Fox / Photo from instagram of the actress



