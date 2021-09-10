Messi breaks Pele’s record for goals for the South American national team – 09/10/2021

The meeting ended with a score of 3: 0. Messi scored in the 14th, 65th, 89th minutes. Thus, on his account there were 79 goals in the national team, and he bypassed the legendary Brazilian Pele (77) in goals for any of the national teams from Latin America.

In addition to 79 goals, he also gave 52 assists. Pele has scored 77 goals in 92 games and has 47 assists.

On October 7, Argentina will play away against Paraguay, and the Bolivians will play against Ecuador at home on the same day.

Messi is one of the most decorated players in history. He is the top scorer in the history of the Spanish Championship, Barcelona and the national team. He became the owner of the Ballon d’Or and the Golden Boot six times. Together with Barcelona, ​​he won ten Spanish titles, four UEFA Champions League, seven Spanish Cups, eight Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and three Club World Championships.