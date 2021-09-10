Michelle Obama and Blake Lively came out in identical dresses for $ 470

Celebrities choose an outfit from designer Diana von Fürstenber

US First Lady Michelle Obama and American actress Blake Lively were released in identical dresses, reports Yahoo Style.

According to the newspaper, the wife of the American president accompanied her husband Barack Obama to a military base in Hawaii during Christmas.

Photo: AFP

Michelle came out in a striped dress by designer Diane von Fürstenber.

Photo: AFP

In exactly the same dress, actress Lively was published in July this year, when she was still pregnant.

Thus, the newspaper notes, Obama and Lively appeared in public in the same dresses for $ 470, but in completely different seasons.

Previously Michelle Obama has been recognized as a more influential style iconthan Jacqueline Kennedy.