Michelle Obama and Blake Lively came out in identical dresses for $ 470

by

December 28, 2016 1:39 pm

Share this

Copy link

Celebrities choose an outfit from designer Diana von Fürstenber

US First Lady Michelle Obama and American actress Blake Lively were released in identical dresses, reports Yahoo Style.

According to the newspaper, the wife of the American president accompanied her husband Barack Obama to a military base in Hawaii during Christmas.

565550-01-08

Photo: AFP

Michelle came out in a striped dress by designer Diane von Fürstenber.

565553-01-08

Photo: AFP

In exactly the same dress, actress Lively was published in July this year, when she was still pregnant.

Thus, the newspaper notes, Obama and Lively appeared in public in the same dresses for $ 470, but in completely different seasons.

.jpg_455

Previously Michelle Obama has been recognized as a more influential style iconthan Jacqueline Kennedy.

Anna Kovpak

Anna Kovpak
Editor

Has 5 years of experience in lifestyle writing. Now she focuses on psychology and a healthy lifestyle. Collaborated with Internet editions “Podrobnosti”, “Vesti”. Lover of books, pretty dresses and red lipstick.

More articles by author

Leave a Comment