Moskvina reacted to the transition of the Tarasov / Morozov pair to the Tutberidze group

Honored trainer of the USSR and Russia Tamara Moskvina, in the group of which the world champions are engaged Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamovas well as European champions Alexandra Boykova and Dmitry Kozlovsky, told how the transition affected the training of her students Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov to the Eteri Tutberidze group

“Actually, our couples have very clear plans to work not only with me and Arthur, but also with each of the specialists, of whom there are quite a few in our team. And these plans are made without taking into account which of the rivals left whom and to whom passed.

We try to keep track of who skates how, what programs, ligaments, entries to elements, where the development of pair skating in general is moving. In short, we are trying to get and process the maximum of the most diverse information. At the same time, I’m not too interested in being guided by who and how performed in the past, from whom exactly skated, what titles they won.

All that matters is what is happening now, especially when it comes to competitors. And this is not some separately taken pair, but at least the entire top six of the World Championship. We have great respect for all the specialists who train athletes, but who of the skaters who left whom and where went, is still secondary here. Some changes are constantly taking place in our brigade, but we don’t shout about it at every corner, ”Moskvina RT quotes.

