Must Not Be Missing: New JRPG Tales of Arise is getting high marks around the world. GPA – the highest in the series

Coming out September 10 Tales of arise was warmly received by journalists around the world. New RPG Average Rating Bandai namco on the site Metacritic is 87 points out of 100 possible – this is the best result in the entire history of the series.

This is how the other parts were judged at the time of their premiere. :

Tales of Berseria (PS4, 79 points based on 57 reviews)

Tales of Zestiria (PS4, 72 points based on 59 reviews)

Tales of Xillia 2 (PS3, 71 points based on 59 reviews)

Tales of Xillia (PS3, 78 points based on 65 reviews)

Tales of Graces f (PS3, 78 points based on 55 reviews)

Tales of Vesperia (Xbox 360, 79 points based on 67 reviews)

Tales of the Abyss (PS2, 78 points based on 22 reviews)

Tales of Legendia (PS2, 72 points based on 37 reviews)

Tales of Symphonia (GameCube, 86 points based on 60 reviews)

Observers agree that with the transition to the Unreal Engine 4 and an increase in the budget, the developers managed to take a decisive step forward and release an exciting modern game with an interesting story, a pleasant picture and an addictive combat system. Recommended for both fans and newbies.

“If we are not facing a revolution in the Tales of line, then definitely an evolution. Tales of Arise is a great new start for the series that should not be missed,” – says the publication of Vandal Online.

GameMAG.ru rated Tales of Arise 9 points out of 10 … Read our detailed review here.… The game has been translated into Russian.

Read also: “The main platform in Russia is PC – Steam”: Big interview with Tales of Arise producer Yusuke Tomizawa…

Read also: Insider: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Development For Nintendo Switch Proceeds Without Difficulties – Announced Coming Soon…