Natalie Portman and Jessica Chastain leave the Council of Donors Time’s Up :: Repost :: RBC Style

Harassment and sexual assault survivor Time’s Up has disbanded its advisory board, Variety reported.

Members of the council, which included Hollywood stars such as Jessica Chastain, Alyssa Milano, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington, Brie Larson and many more, learned of this decision by receiving an email from one of the founders of the organization. Nina Shaw. She subsequently explained that such a quick dissolution was necessary to protect all members from undue press attention.

According to the publication, the human rights group, formed three years ago at the height of the #MeToo movement, suffered because of the situation with Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York in 2011-2021. Time’s Up has discredited itself by partnering with Cuomo, who has been accused of sexual harassment. It turned out that the organization helped the governor’s administration to build communication with the press, giving recommendations on how to respond to accusations with the maximum benefit for itself.

Not only the advisory board will be dismissed, but also the current board of Time’s Up. Within a month thereafter, the new council will be fully re-elected.