Natalie Portman was going to buy a house with an inverted roof for $ 3 million: what it looks like from the inside

Popular American actress Natalie Portman was spotted with her husband Benjamin Millepieu while exploring a mansion in the countryside of New South Wales. Its cost is estimated at $ 3 million

According to the Daily Mail, the couple arrived at the house in a white Audi and parked on the street, and then headed to the real estate agent. (to view the photo, scroll the news to the end).

It is noted that the mansion was designed by architect Peter Stutchbury. Perhaps, the most unique aspect of the building is its “inverted” correlated roofwhich slopes inward rather than outward, creating a more “open” aesthetic.

All rooms open onto a large grassy courtyard. The courtyard is also surrounded by huge sliding glass doors that open to form a covered terrace.

The footage shows how the agent, who took the Hollywood couple through the surrounding field, pointed out various features of the land before leading them inside the mansion. Natalie wore white denim short shorts and a black jumper, while her husband wore a blue and white print T-shirt and black jeans. They complemented their images with sunglasses.

