New download page and more – in the latest update of the Steam client – Igromania

Valve released a fresh update for the client Steamwhich changed the look of the download page and added a number of other improvements. Previously, the update was only available to beta test participants, but now it is downloaded automatically for all users.

Some changes:

Partially completed downloads added to the queue now show a dimmed progress bar, and next to it – the percentage of completion;

A new icon (i) next to the game name indicates the type of content included in the update: game content, downloadable content, workshop content, and shader pre-caching;

The download queue can be changed using drag and drop;

The “View News” button was replaced with the “Patch Notes” link – it is not displayed on all games;

Updated the interface of the Steam library folders, which will help to better manage the various game content installed on the discs;

The section with the recent activity of friends has been removed.

In addition, work has been done to address various bugs related to Friends List, Remote Play Together, Steam Cloud, SteamVR, and operating systems.