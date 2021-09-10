New generation smartphones have appeared in Russia. All prices

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphones are the first-in-class IPX84 waterproof smartphones with a reinforced aluminum casing and dual 120Hz displays. The company unveiled them on August 11th. For a detailed analysis of new products, see the Hi-Tech Mail.ru review.

An interesting fact: according to Samsung, in Russia the number of pre-orders in the first days after the presentation of new Galaxy Z models turned out to be 5 times more than last year’s Galaxy Z Fold2, while the Galaxy Z Fold3 accounted for 70% of them. The most popular color of the Galaxy Z Fold3 at the start turned out to be black, it was chosen by more than half of the buyers, the most popular with 512 GB of memory. Users who opted for the Galaxy Z Flip3 opted for a lavender shade and 256GB storage.

In Russia, Galaxy Z Fold3 is sold at a price of 159,990 rubles for the 12/256 GB version and 169,990 rubles for 12/512 GB… The smartphone is available in black and green.

Galaxy Z Flip3 costs 89,990 rubles for 8/128 GB and 94,990 rubles for 8/256 GB. It is sold in beige, black, lavender and green. Samsung’s website offers exclusive colors such as gray, pink and white.

Smart watch Galaxy Watch4

The Galaxy Watch4 is the first gadgets based on the Wear OS platform, created by Samsung in cooperation with Google, and the One UI Watch shell. The smart watch is equipped with a BioActive sensor, which combines three sensors at once: measuring the pulse, ECG and bioimpedance analysis. Using this data, wearable devices can monitor blood pressure levels, detect atrial fibrillation, measure blood oxygen saturation, and determine body composition, such as muscle, fat and water in the body.

According to Samsung, the number of people looking to purchase new wearables has grown 8x compared to the 2019 Galaxy Watch Active2 and 5x compared to the previous generation Galaxy Watch3 (2020).

The Galaxy Watch4 is available for 19,990 rubles for the 40mm model in black, silver and rose gold and 22,490 rubles for the 44mm model in black, olive and silver.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic is sold for 27,490 rubles and 29,990 rubles for the 42mm and 46mm versions, respectively, in black and silver.

Galaxy Buds2 Headphones

Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Headphones feature two-way speakers for clear high notes and deep bass. There is an active noise cancellation mode with damping of ambient sounds, be it conversations or traffic noise.

Clear voice transmission during telephone conversations is ensured by an adaptive system of three microphones and a bone conduction sensor, as well as speech cleaning technology based on machine learning algorithms.

Galaxy Buds2 can be purchased in black, white, olive and purple colors for the price of 10,990 rubles.

