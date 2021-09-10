New Twisted Metal Game Really In Development For PlayStation 5 – Three Sources Confirm

About half a month ago, an insider Tom Henderson hinted that the franchise Twisted metal will return in 2023. Then many decided that we were talking about a previously announced series, but, apparently, in addition to the TV show, fans will also receive a new game to boot.

This was reported by three sources at once. According to GamesBeat Editor Jeff Grubb, he heard that the Twisted Metal revival is in its early stages of development and is part of Sony’s expanded strategy to combine its television and film projects with games from in-house studios.

The journalist believes that Sony has now begun to give the green light to games, the franchises of which are preparing films and TV shows, in order to release them at about the same time and collect additional profit from this. As an example, Grubb cited the TV series “To the witcher“from Netflix, the release of which led to a sharp surge in sales The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt…

Own sources of publications VGC and Gematsu confirm information about work on a new game in the series … That being said, the creator of the original Twisted Metal David Yaffe stated recently that he had not heard anything about the new game. Grubb believes that the project is being done without him.

As for the series, it has been officially known since 2019, and in the winter of 2021, the first details appeared. The show will be filmed by a production studio PlayStation Productions scripted by Deadpool and Zombieland authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

