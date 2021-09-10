Nikita Mazepin: On a fast circle, I flew slightly

At the qualification in Monza, Mick Schumacher showed 18th time, and Nikita Mazepin was 20th …

Nikita Mazepin (20th): “Another interesting, hectic qualification. At the end of the first session, everyone approached the last bend very slowly, and I was glad to be able to drive on the free track. Unfortunately, on a fast lap, I flew out a bit, wasting a lot of time.

We have two more races ahead this weekend, the car has a pace – I’m looking forward to them. “

Mick Schumacher (18th): “At the end of qualification the traffic was in the way, but I was able to drive a good lap and get ahead of one of the Alfa Romeo cars – an achievement for us. I look forward to tomorrow and hope that we have made the right adjustments to the car and will be able to fight.

At Silverstone, we realized that Saturday’s sprint is a little different from the race in terms of tire degradation, you will need to attack with a different attitude than in the main race. “

Gunther Steiner, team leader: “Nice day, no incidents. We confidently conducted the training session – no problems with the cars, and in qualifying we were ahead of one of the Alfa Romeo cars – this can be considered a success. Nikita was also very close to a good result.

Tomorrow we will start at 18th and 20th and look forward to Saturday’s sprint. I hope we will be able to win back a few positions and start higher in Sunday’s race. “