Novak Djokovic – Alexander Zverev, semi-final of the US Open: forecast, statistics, what time the match, where to watch

In the semifinals of the US Open, we will face a confrontation that has become almost a classic of modern tennis. The winner of the match Zverev – Djokovic will clash in the final with the best in the pair Medvedev – Auger-Alyassim.

Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev Photo: Getty Images

Alexander Zverev

Face to face

Djokovic and Zverev met each other 9 times. On account of Novak 6 victories, Zverev – 3.

The last meeting turned out to be dramatic: in the semifinals of the Olympics, Sasha played a set and a break and deprived Novak of the opportunity to compete for the Golden Helmet.

In total, in 2021, the opponents played three times: Djokovic won three sets in the ATP Cup and four in the 1/4 Australian Open, but lost at the Games.

On the open hard tennis players played 4 times, Novak has 3 wins.

Zverev has not lost 16 matches in a row. On this stretch, he won the Olympics, the Masters in Cincinnati and gave only 3 sets.

Sasha is last year’s US Open finalist. In 2020, he led 2 sets with Dominic Tim, and in the decisive he served for the title, but lost.

Novak won three times in the USA (2011, 2015, 2018) – he won fewer titles only at Roland Garros (two).

If he wins in the US this year, he will collect the Grand Slam. Nobody succeeded in this in the 21st century.

Who said what

Zverev He spoke very respectfully, noting that you will have to try very hard to reach the final: “Before the match with Novak, you are preparing for the fact that you need to show your best game. You need to play perfectly against him, otherwise you will not win. But often you are not able to play the perfect match, which is why everyone loses to him so often. You need to gnaw out victory from him, he himself will never give anything away. With him you need to dominate the rallies and make as few unforced mistakes as possible. “

Novak Djokovic Photo: Getty Images

Djokovic also paid tribute to the opponent: “He is in fantastic shape – in the best in the round after Medvedev. But this is a five-set format. This is the Grand Slam. Of course, in recent years he has performed very well in New York, last year he was a couple of points from the title. I like to play five sets – especially with young guys. I think experience helps me. Physically, I am not inferior to anyone, I can play for a very long time. And I like to play for a very long time. The longer the match lasts, the more chances I have. I’ll be ready to play five sets, five hours, as long as it takes. That’s why I came here. “

Bookmaker quotes

Djokovic’s victory: 1.4

Zverev’s victory: 3.05

Probably, the match will not be limited to three sets. Novak at this US Open does not look like a rock that cannot be moved. He lost the first sets in three games before the semi-finals. Sasha seems to be more stable, although he also has recessions: he could have missed games in games with Sinner and Harris, but miraculously got out in tie-breaks.

The last meetings of a Serb and a German were long and fighting, both of them necessarily took at least a set – this match will be no exception. You can bet on total over 39.5 games with odds of 1.93.

Where and when to watch

The match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Arena and will start at 02:00 (Moscow time). You can watch it live on Eurosport 1 with comments by Ekaterina Bychkova and Maxim Yanchevsky.

