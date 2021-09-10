now it’s easier to convince young hockey players not to leave for the NHL

First Vice President of FHR, Head of Staff of the Russian National Team and General Director of SKA Roman Rotenberg shared his opinion on what needs to be done to keep young players in the KHL. – Is there a way to make young hockey players not rush to the NHL? – Create conditions for development. First of all, hockey players themselves must understand that they invest in them at home, that here their development will take place more quickly and efficiently. It is clear when a mature player leaves for the NHL, like a Tooth or Whims. And it’s a completely different matter when 16-17-year-olds are eager to go to America: their opportunity to break through is minimal, but the chance to lose the most important years of formation, transition to adult hockey is much higher. Next is the trust of young people. Fortunately, now many clubs are not afraid to attract young players, we at SKA have been doing this for several years. Michkov, Khusnutdinov, Kirsanov, Svechkov, Chibrikov – all these guys had a great preseason, we count on them and other guys during the season. And of course, the foundation is a high-quality and modern infrastructure. What, for example, we have in the “Hockey City”. Plus coaching staff, development camps, academy schools, where they study under the “Red Machine” program. Now it is easier for us to convince young hockey players not to leave for the North American leagues. Both they themselves and their parents can get acquainted with the conditions that are now created for them, and understand that it is much more useful for them to stay in Russia. And many now choose to stay. This is very important for us, and we are very proud of it.

– They just wait for the same Podkolzin, but someone himself has to break through from the bottom. Not everyone wants to do this. – And who else was expected there? Well, they waited for Panarin. Well, Shipacheva, but for Vadim it was a big mistake, because there were many empty promises.

– By the way, I saw your comments, where you repeat the same words about the empty promises of American managers and add that, unlike them, Russia does not give empty promises. – Well, if we tell a young player that he will receive development with us, an individual approach, the right attitude, ice, the best infrastructure, we give it to him. And you can ask any SKA player how we are responsible for our promises. Everyone will tell you that they received everything that was discussed with them before the transition, – said Rotenberg.