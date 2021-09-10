photo with Angelina Jolie, plot, actors

“Those who wish me death”: plot and first photos

The film “Those Who Wish Me Death” was based on the novel of the same name by Michael CoritNS, which hit the shelves in 2014. According to the plot, the main character Hannah is going through a difficult emotional stage. the savior could not save 3 people who died in the fire from death.

She feels guilty and completely broken. On the one hand, she is a fearless savior and a bit of an adrenaline addict, and on the other, she survived a tragedy and feels responsible for what happened,

– said Angelina Jolie about her heroine.



Angelina Jolie in the role of the savior / Photo People

In the forests of Montana, Hannah meets a 12-year-old boy who needs her help. It turned out that the teenager witnessed a terrible murder. He did not manage to escape from there unnoticed, so now the twin killers are hunting the boy. The only one who can help the child escape is Hannah, who knows this area impeccably and can outwit the mercenaries. But the task is complicated by forest fires, so the main characters will desperately fight for their lives.

“Those who wish me death”: watch the trailer

Actors of the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death”

Now the network has published the first footage from the filming of “Those who wish me death”, which declassified the cast of the tape. It is known that in the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death” played:

Angelina Jolie is the savior of Hannah Faber

Finn Little – Connor boy

Nicholas Hoult – Patrick Blackwell

Aidan Gillen – Jack Blackwell

Tyler Perry

John Bernthal – Harrison

Medina Senghor and others.

In a commentary to the publication, Angelina Jolie admitted that she was interested in starting work on the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death.” The actress literally had to sweat on the set and get dirty, because her heroine is a valiant savior.

In addition, working with actor Finn Little managed to surprise her: the teenager easily got used to his role, performed all the difficult tricks and could cry when the plot required it. I was delighted with the collaboration with Jolie and Finn Little.

Angelina is wonderful! She was a lot of fun while working, so it’s a pleasure to film with her. On and off the set, she acts as a mentor. She is adorable! I’m very lucky, – said Finn Little.

The thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death” is scheduled to premiere on May 13th.



The main characters of the thriller “Those who wish me death” / Photo People