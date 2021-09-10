Pregnancy is not a hindrance to hot content: Kylie Jenner did not hide a juicy bust

In one of the latest publications of the personal microblogging of the American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, a fresh photo of a celebrity with a rounded tummy in a lace jumpsuit appeared.

We will remind, recently Kylie Jenner and musician Travis Scott announced the pregnancy of their daughter Kris Jenner. Kylie and Travis will become parents for the second time. The couple did not officially register the marriage, and also broke off relations. However, now the parents of baby Stormy are preparing for the birth of another child.

One of America’s richest young stars continues to enjoy her interesting position. Jenner is not afraid for her figure. The young mother emphasizes her outstanding forms with revealing outfits.

Fans, in turn, do not disregard the spectacular brunette.

“I love the photos of pregnant Kylie so much”, “Queen”, “You just shine”, “You look amazing”, “You are an amazing mom,” Kylie’s followers wrote in the comments under the photo.

We will remind, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child on February 1, 2018. Baby Stormy receives expensive gifts from her parents. Not so long ago, the model bought her daughter a diamond ring.

