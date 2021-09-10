Premier League clubs want to use the Brazilians in the coming matches. FIFA ban may be canceled, negotiations are underway – Football

Brazilian Premier League players have a chance to play in the next championship matches this weekend.

This week FIFA banned eight players from Liverpool, City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton and Leeds will play for clubs for 5 days at the request of the Brazilian Confederation of Football (CBF).

Teams were banned from using players in matches under the threat of FIFA sanctions. The punishment is due to the fact that the Premier League clubs refused to release the Brazilians to the national team.

Officials and heads of football federations are currently negotiating to lift the ban. In particular, Mexico and Paraguay, which also insisted on a 5-day ban on gambling, withdrew their demands.

Brazil has not yet abandoned its claims, however, according to The Telegraph, the agreement on this issue is more than real.

The clubs have already agreed between themselves that they will not make claims to each other if one of them ignores the ban on the use of a football player.

In order to avoid further conflicts between clubs and football federations, the UK government can promise the countries of South America that the players will be released to the national teams without any restrictions in October.

It is also noted that FIFA may already announce today that the ban will be lifted from the players.

In addition to the South Americans from the Premier League, FIFA also banned the representatives of Zenit from Brazil Malcolm and Claudinho. They will miss the matches against Akhmat in the RPL and against Chelsea in the Champions League.